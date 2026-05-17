Kiko Femenia Injury: Dealing with muscular discomfort

Femenia was left out of the squad for Sunday's clash against Elche, extending his absence to three consecutive matches due to muscular discomfort, the club posted.

Femenia has been managing the issue for several weeks and the club has decided not to risk him for one of the two final fixtures of the season, with no specific return timeline provided. Allan Nyom and Davinchi are expected to compete for the starting role on the right flank in his absence as Getafe push for a positive end to what has been a significant campaign.