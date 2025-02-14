Kiko Femenia Injury: Out with injury

Fermenia is out for Saturday's match against Valencia due to an undisclosed injury, according to manager Marcelino Toral. "Kiko, he will be on leave for that game."

Fermenia will not be an option after exiting the club's last contest at halftime, with the defender suffering from an undisclosed injury. Not much more is known on the situation, but this is a brutal loss as he is a regular starter. Pau Navarro will be his likely replacement while out, as he served at right-back twice before this season.