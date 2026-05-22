Kiko Femenia Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Femenia (muscular) will not be an option for Saturday's season finale against Osasuna, the club posted.

Femenia ends the season with one goal, one assist, 39 tackles, 34 interceptions and 44 clearances across 28 La Liga appearances (25 starts), having been unable to shake off the muscular discomfort that has kept him out of the final four fixtures of the campaign. Allan Nyom or Davinchi are expected to compete for the starting role on the right flank as Getafe close out their La Liga season without their first-choice right-back.