Kiko Femenia headshot

Kiko Femenia Injury: Still doubtful Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Femenia (shoulder) is still a doubt for Sunday's clash against Getafe, coach Marcelino said in a press conference.

Femenia has missed the last four league games due to a shoulder injury and remains a doubt for Sunday's match. He trained normally all week but the coaching staff appears reluctant to rush him back to avoid a setback. Juan Foyth is expected to start at right-back for now.

