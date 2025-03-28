Kiko Femenia Injury: Still doubtful Sunday
Femenia (shoulder) is still a doubt for Sunday's clash against Getafe, coach Marcelino said in a press conference.
Femenia has missed the last four league games due to a shoulder injury and remains a doubt for Sunday's match. He trained normally all week but the coaching staff appears reluctant to rush him back to avoid a setback. Juan Foyth is expected to start at right-back for now.
