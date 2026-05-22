Kiko Femenia Injury: Unlikely for season finale

Femenia (muscular) is unlikely to be available for Saturday's season finale against Osasuna after failing to recover fully from his muscular discomfort, according to coach Jose Bordalas. "Kiko is still with some discomfort. We will see tomorrow how he is. But in principle, it is possible he will not be with us because he has not recovered 100 percent and tomorrow we need players at 100 percent, because it is going to be a very demanding match against a great rival like Osasuna who have a lot at stake."

Femenia has now missed three consecutive fixtures with a muscular issue, and the coach's comments make his involvement on Saturday look increasingly unlikely. Allan Nyom and Davinchi are expected to continue competing for the starting role on the right flank in his absence as Getafe close out their La Liga campaign. If Femenia can't make the squad, he will end the season with one goal, one assist, 39 tackles, 34 interceptions and 44 clearances across 28 La Liga games (25 starts).