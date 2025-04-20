Fantasy Soccer
Kiko Femenia headshot

Kiko Femenia News: Contributes defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Femenia made three interceptions, five tackles (winning three) and five clearances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

Femenia was a part of the Villarreal back line that allowed two goals Sunday, leading the team in interceptions, tackles and clearances. The fullback has combined for eight tackles, 15 clearances and five crosses in his last three starts since a return from injury.

Kiko Femenia
Villarreal
