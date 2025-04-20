Kiko Femenia News: Contributes defensively
Femenia made three interceptions, five tackles (winning three) and five clearances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.
Femenia was a part of the Villarreal back line that allowed two goals Sunday, leading the team in interceptions, tackles and clearances. The fullback has combined for eight tackles, 15 clearances and five crosses in his last three starts since a return from injury.
