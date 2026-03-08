Kiko Femenia News: Gets goal

Kiko Femenia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Femenia scored in his lone shot on goal, helping secure three key points for his side. He'll likely be needed more on the defensive side the ball in the next match though, as Atletico Madrid have put in 46 goals in 27 La Liga games this season.