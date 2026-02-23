Kiko Femenia News: Records four crosses

Femenia recorded four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Sevilla.

Femenia would see work on both the attacking and defensive side of the ball Sunday, notching two chances created and four crosses in the attack to go along with three clearances from his right back spot. He remains an everyday starter in the defense, but with little value at the moment, only recording one assist and 33 crosses on the season, with most of his contributions being in the defense.