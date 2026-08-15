Kiko Femenia News: Sent off Saturday

Femenia was sent off in the first half of Saturday's match against Alaves.

The full-back was sent off late in the first half following a VAR check, becoming the first player sent off in the 2026/27 LaLiga season. Femenia is expected to be a regular starter for Getafe this season when available, but in his absence in the upcoming match against Racing Santander on Aug. 23, expect Juan Berrocal Gonzalez to get the nod on the right side of the defense, although Davinchi could also play on the right with Johan Mojica (suspension) slotting on the left. Femenia should be available for selection for the Aug. 31 clash at Osasuna.