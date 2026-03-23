Kiko Femenia News: Will miss one game

Femenia will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Femenia picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Athletic Club after the international break. The versatile defender has been a undisputed starter for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will be felt, with Juan Iglesias likely slidding back to a role on the right flank for that game.