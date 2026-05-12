Kilian Fischer Injury: Back in team training

Fischer (thigh) returned to full team training Tuesday and could be an option for Saturday's season finale against St. Pauli if he comes through the remaining sessions in good shape, the club posted.

Fischer had been working through individual sessions on the pitch as part of his rehabilitation following the thigh operation he underwent in early February, making his return to collective training a significant step forward in what has been a lengthy recovery process. The right-back is a natural starter in that position when fit and Wolfsburg will assess how he responds to the coming sessions before making a final call on his involvement in the final fixture of the season.