Kilian Fischer Injury: Back on pitch in individual session

Fischer has returned to the pitch and is working through individual sessions as part of his comeback from the thigh operation he underwent in early February, the club posted.

Fischer has been sidelined for several months following the surgical intervention, and getting back outside in individual work is an encouraging step forward in his rehabilitation. The right-back is still some way from rejoining team training and no return timeline has been provided, but the direction of travel is positive for a player who is a natural starter in that position when fully fit. Wolfsburg will continue to manage his workload carefully as they assess whether he can contribute anything before the season concludes.