Kilian Fischer Injury: Could still return this season

Fischer (thigh) is still eyeing a potential return this season, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Fischer has been out since the start of February after an operation on his thigh and is now working his way back to fitness, spotted in training a few weeks ago. That said, the defender is still working on a return this season, potentially making it for the final few games. This would be a major boost to the club as they try to avoid direct relegation, appearing to be heading towards at least the playoffs. When fit, he is a starter at right-back, although it is yet to be seen if he will earn that role back immediately if he is rushed into the team.