Kilian Fischer headshot

Kilian Fischer Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Fischer (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's match against Galdbach, accoridng to manager Daniel Bauer. "We are relieved Kilian has no structural injury, but it will be tight for this weekend."

Fischer was brought off injured last contest but appears to now only be dealing with minor issues, as he will be a late call for their season finale. This will be something to watch for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, his absence would force a change, with David Odogu or Mads Roerslev as possible replacements.

