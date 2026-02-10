Fischer went down injured in the club's last match, only playing 17 minutes, with what appeared to be a concerning scene. That said, after testing, it has been confirmed that it is a serious injury, now set to be sidelined moving forward. This is unfortunate for the defender after a spell out earlier in the season, as they will now continue without a right-back for around three weeks to a month. Sael Kumbedi (illness) should earn a spot back in the starting XI due to the absence, splitting time at right-back with Fischer.