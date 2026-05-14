Kilian Fischer Injury: Season nearly over

Fischer (thigh) has returned to training but is not yet being considered for a place in the squad, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Fischer has returned to training. A place in the squad would still be too soon to consider."

Fischer's return to the training pitch is an encouraging development after undergoing thigh surgery in early February, though the club is managing his reintegration carefully rather than rushing him back into the matchday squad. The right-back has been through a lengthy recovery process, and while his return to collective sessions is a significant milestone, a place in the squad for Saturday's fixture against St. Pauli appears to come too soon. Should Wolfsburg finish 16th and face a relegation playoff, Fischer could potentially be an option as he continues to build his fitness, making his return to training a timely development for the club.