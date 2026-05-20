Kilian Fischer Injury: Second leg return possible

Fischer (thigh) will miss Thursday's relegation playoff first leg against Paderborn but could potentially return for Monday's second leg, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Fischer and Wind could possibly be there Monday."

Fischer has been working his way back from thigh surgery undertaken in early February, and while his return to training had been an encouraging sign, the first leg comes too soon for him to feature. The right-back's potential availability for Monday's second leg would be a timely boost for Wolfsburg given the magnitude of the occasion, with the club managing his reintegration carefully after such a lengthy absence.