Kilian Fischer Injury: Spotted running on grass
Fischer (thigh) was spotted back on grass running Friday.
Fischer underwent surgery in February for an adductor injury, and the fact that he's running on the grass is certainly a positive development. That said, he might need to return to full training before being considered as a realistic option to return to the squad, meaning the April 4 match against Bayer Leverkusen might come too soon for him.
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