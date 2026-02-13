Kilian Fischer Injury: Undergoes successful surgery
Fischer (thigh) underwent a successful surgery Friday, the club announced.
Fischer went down with a serious adductor injury and underwent surgery Friday to address the issue. The defender is now staring at an extended stint on the sidelines as he works his way back from the setback. His absence clears a path for Sael Kumbedi to take on a bigger role in the back line for the Wolves until Fischer is fully fit again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now