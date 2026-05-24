Kilian Fischer News: Fit for second leg

Fischer (thigh) has been cleared and is fit for Monday's second leg against Paderborn, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "All of them are fit to play except for Patrick."

Fischer had missed Thursday's first leg as he continued his comeback from the thigh surgery he underwent in early February, but his clearance for the second leg is a timely boost for Wolfsburg heading into such a high-stakes relegation playoff fixture. The right-back's return gives coach Hecking a welcome defensive option back in the fold as the wolves look to secure their Bundesliga survival on Monday.