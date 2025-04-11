Kilian Fischer News: Nets first goal of season
Fischer scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing four times (one accurate), creating a chance and making two interceptions during Friday's 3-2 loss to Leipzig.
Fischer found the back of the net in the 58th minute scoring Wolfsburg's lone goal while tying for the team-high in interceptions. The goal was the first goal involvement this season for Fischer despite being a regular starter when fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now