Kilian Fischer headshot

Kilian Fischer News: Nets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Fischer scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing four times (one accurate), creating a chance and making two interceptions during Friday's 3-2 loss to Leipzig.

Fischer found the back of the net in the 58th minute scoring Wolfsburg's lone goal while tying for the team-high in interceptions. The goal was the first goal involvement this season for Fischer despite being a regular starter when fit.

Kilian Fischer
VfL Wolfsburg
