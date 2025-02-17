Kilian Fischer News: Picks up fifth yellow card

Fischer is suspended for Saturday's match against Bochum due to yellow card accumulation.

Fischer will have to sit out the club's next contest, with the defender seeing his fifth yellow card of the season last contest. This will force him to miss Saturday's match, next being an option against Werder Bremen on March. 1. He is a regular starter at right-back, so this will force a change, with Mads Roerslev as a possible replacement.