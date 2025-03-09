Kiliann Sildillia News: Held quiet Saturday

Sildillia registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig.

Sildillia failed to get much going down the flank Saturday, but remained active throughout Saturday's match. The defender doesn't offer as much going forward in the reserved Freiburg system, but he still takes the occasional chance to pop up in the attack. The defender will hope to get back in more offensive form when he's got more beatable opponents.