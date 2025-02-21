Fantasy Soccer
Kiliann Sildillia headshot

Kiliann Sildillia News: Opens the scoring Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Sildillia scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot and making three clearances during Friday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.`

Sildillia found the back of the net in the 15th minute, opening the scoring in the match while being a part of the Freiburg back line that kept a clean sheet Friday. The goal was the second of the season for the defender with both coming in the month of February.

Kiliann Sildillia
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
