Kiliann Sildillia News: Opens the scoring Friday

Sildillia scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot and making three clearances during Friday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.`

Sildillia found the back of the net in the 15th minute, opening the scoring in the match while being a part of the Freiburg back line that kept a clean sheet Friday. The goal was the second of the season for the defender with both coming in the month of February.