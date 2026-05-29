Kim Ji-Soo News: Back from Kaiserslautern loan
Kim has returned to Brentford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Kaiserslautern, the club announced.
Kim had been sent to the German second division after making only limited appearances for Brentford, with the club hoping the experience in Germany would help him develop. With two years remaining on his contract, the upcoming preseason will be an important period for him to prove he has a future at the Bees or potentially find a permanent move elsewhere.
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