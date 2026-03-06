Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Another match out
Kee-Hee (calf) is out for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake, according to the MLS injury report.
Kee-Hee was likely for Saturday but is still out, with the club taking the return cautiously. He is likely to only need another week of training or so before a full return takes place, likely to be an option against San Jose.
