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Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Kee-Hee (calf) is close to returning and could be available for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City, according to Jackson Felts of Sounders Weekly Shows.

Kee-Hee has been working his way back from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for an extended period, and the positive assessment from the club suggests he is on the verge of rejoining the matchday squad. The South Korean defender had been a reliable presence in the back line before the injury, averaging over three clearances and one interceptions per game during the 2025 MLS season, and his return would give Seattle more defensive options as the season progresses. The club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing his progress in the remaining training sessions before Saturday.

Kim Kee-Hee
Seattle Sounders FC
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