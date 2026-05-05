Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Could play soon
Kee-Hee (calf) appears to be ready for game action after returning to full training, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.
Kee-Hee will aim to make a comeback off the bench after being sidelined for the first nine matches of the current MLS season. While he may eventually be an option, it might take a bit longer for him to oust either Jackson Ragen or Alexander Roldan from a starting spot. Prior to the injury, the Korean defender averaged 3.2 clearances and 1.1 interceptions per game in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kim Kee-Hee See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 31October 5, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 29September 18, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 27September 7, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kim Kee-Hee See More