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Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Could play soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Kee-Hee (calf) appears to be ready for game action after returning to full training, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Kee-Hee will aim to make a comeback off the bench after being sidelined for the first nine matches of the current MLS season. While he may eventually be an option, it might take a bit longer for him to oust either Jackson Ragen or Alexander Roldan from a starting spot. Prior to the injury, the Korean defender averaged 3.2 clearances and 1.1 interceptions per game in 2025.

Kim Kee-Hee
Seattle Sounders FC
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