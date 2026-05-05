Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Could play soon

Kee-Hee (calf) appears to be ready for game action after returning to full training, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Kee-Hee will aim to make a comeback off the bench after being sidelined for the first nine matches of the current MLS season. While he may eventually be an option, it might take a bit longer for him to oust either Jackson Ragen or Alexander Roldan from a starting spot. Prior to the injury, the Korean defender averaged 3.2 clearances and 1.1 interceptions per game in 2025.