Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Dealing with calf strain
Kim (calf) is still dealing with a calf strain and doesn't have a timetable for his return, according to Jeremiah Oshan of Sounder at Heart.
Kim has yet to play this season, and it seems the defender will have to wait for a few more weeks before making his 2026 debut. This is a complicated scenario for Seattle, as they're also missing Yeimar Gomez (hamstring).
