Kim Kee-Hee headshot

Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Dealing with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kim (calf) is still dealing with a calf strain and doesn't have a timetable for his return, according to Jeremiah Oshan of Sounder at Heart.

Kim has yet to play this season, and it seems the defender will have to wait for a few more weeks before making his 2026 debut. This is a complicated scenario for Seattle, as they're also missing Yeimar Gomez (hamstring).

Kim Kee-Hee
Seattle Sounders FC
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kim Kee-Hee
