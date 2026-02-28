Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Likely against Salt Lake
Kee-Hee (calf) trained in full Friday and is likely to be available for Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake, coach Brian Schmetzer said to the media, according to Niko Moreno from Pulso Sports.
Kee-Hee looks fully past his calf issue after getting through Friday's training session with the squad and should be in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Real Salt Lake. That is a boost for the Sounders' back line, giving them added depth heading into the weekend. Still, he likely sits a step behind Yeimar Gomez and Jackson Ragen on the center-back depth chart as things stand.
