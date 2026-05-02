Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Out against Kansas

Kee-Hee (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City.

Kee-Hee has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad following the club's final assessment of his progress in the remaining training sessions, extending his extended spell on the sidelines with the calf injury despite the positive evaluation that had suggested he was on the verge of a return. The South Korean defender had been a reliable presence before his injury, averaging over three clearances and one interception per game during the 2025 MLS season, and his continued absence leaves Seattle short of defensive options as the season progresses. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes to have him available in the near future.