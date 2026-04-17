Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Training fully
Kee-Hee (calf) worked with the team Friday after recovering from his injury, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.
Kee-Hee could be back in action soon, though he may not be considered for a starting job following a six-month absence. He had previously been a reliable defender, averaging 3.2 clearances and 1.1 interceptions per game during the 2025 MLS season. Both Antino Lopez and Jackson Ragen could eventually see their playing time reduced when the Korean is ready to feature.
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