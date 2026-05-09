Kim Kee-Hee News: On bench for San Diego clash
Kee-Hee (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus San Diego.
Kee-Hee has missed the first few months of the 2026 season, but he's at least an option for future games, increasing the squad's defensive depth behind Jackson Ragen and Alexander Roldan. The veteran had averaged 3.2 clearances and 1.1 interceptions per contest in 2025. However, it's unclear when he'll see minutes and whether he'll eventually move to a starting spot.
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