Kim Min-Jae Injury: Back in full team training

Kim (thigh) rejoined Bayern Munich's team training session Monday after being substituted in Saturday's friendly with a left thigh issue, the club announced.

Kim's discomfort does not appear to be holding him back on the training pitch, as the South Korean center back was able to work alongside his teammates to start the week. There is no indication at this stage that the issue will keep him out of contention going forward. Kim is expected to continue in full training without restriction as Bayern move forward in their preparations.