Kim Min-Jae headshot

Kim Min-Jae Injury: Out for couple of weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Min-Jae will be out for a couple of weeks due to an Achilles injury, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "Minjae Kim is carrying a bit of an injury. We hope it's nothing bad, but he'll be out for a couple of weeks. He's got problems with his Achilles, which was known already. It's now about managing his workload. We need to make sure we don't overwork him. Hopefully it's not too concerning."

Min-Jae will miss a couple of weeks due to an Achilles injury. The South Korean defender has started and played in all but three games this season and has been in solid form. His absence is a big blow, and Eric Dier will likely replace him in central defense until he recovers.

