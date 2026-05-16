Kim Min-Jae Injury: Out of season finale

Kim is not in the squad for Saturday's season finale against Koln due to a minor knee issue.

Kim misses out on short notice and while the injury is not considered serious, there's no reason to risk it with the league title locked for multiple weeks. The center back ends the year making 19 starts across 25 Bundesliga appearances making 80 clearances and chipping in with two goal involvements. Kim will look to gain full fitness ahead of the World Cup campaign with South Korea.