Kim Min-Jae Injury: Picks up thigh issue

Kim was forced off in the 69th minute of Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig with a problem affecting his left thigh.

Kim suffered a left thigh problem during Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig and was forced off in the 69th minute, with Hiroki Ito replacing him. He will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of the issue, with more information needed before his availability for the start of the season can be assessed. The injury should not immediately alter Bayern's plans for Kim, who is expected to provide depth behind Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, although the club will hope the issue does not sideline him for an extended period and deprive them of a valuable backup option.