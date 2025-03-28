Kim Min-Jae Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Kim (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to Eskender Tamrat of Bulinews.

Kim was reported to be back in training this week and still is, as he trained ahead of Saturday's match. This is great news for the club, as it does leave him as an option for Saturday. He has started in all 34 of his games this season and will likely hope to see the start immediately if fit.