Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kim Min-Jae headshot

Kim Min-Jae Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Kim (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to Eskender Tamrat of Bulinews.

Kim was reported to be back in training this week and still is, as he trained ahead of Saturday's match. This is great news for the club, as it does leave him as an option for Saturday. He has started in all 34 of his games this season and will likely hope to see the start immediately if fit.

Kim Min-Jae
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now