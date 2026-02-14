Kim Min-Jae News: Defensively solid in clean sheet

Kim Min-Jae registered one tackle (one won), five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Werder Bremen.

Kim continues to provide defensive depth and a reliable option for the team in congested fixtures. Filling in for Dayot Upamecano, he partnered with Jonathan Tah at the heart of the defense and delivered a strong performance. The defender contributed across all defensive categories, recording one tackle, two interceptions, five clearances and a block, earning his fourth clean sheet in the league with the team.