Kim Min-Jae News: Plays off bench

Kim (knee) played 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago, confirming his return to full fitness and putting him on track to start and lead South Korea's back three at the World Cup.

Kim had missed Bayern Munich's season finale against Koln with a minor knee issue, but his appearance in the friendly is a clean bill of health heading into the tournament. The experienced center-back ended the club season with two goal involvements, 80 clearances and 25 Bundesliga appearances and will now shift his full attention to the World Cup with South Korea, where he is expected to be the defensive cornerstone as the Taegeuk Warriors open their Group A campaign against Czechia on June 11 in Guadalajara.