Kim Seung-gyu News: Expected to feature with NT

Kim is likely to play his second consecutive World Cup for South Korea, offering a reliable option in goal.

Kim will look to retain an edge over Jo Hyeon-woo in the race for the starting role, with the team conceding just once over the last three times he has gotten the nod. Kim is one of the most experienced pieces of the South Korean squad after previously starting at the 2022 World Cup and compiling more than 90 senior international appearances throughout his career. The keeper is unlikely to earn a massive save volume with his side avoiding the big tournament favorites in the group stage, but his positioning and command of the back line still give him a solid floor for clean-sheet potential, and his shot-stopping ability and organizational presence should prove valuable when South Korea's five-man defense is tested.