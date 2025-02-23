Kingsley Coman News: Assists on lone chance

Coman assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Coman created a single chance during Sunday's clash, and it ended up in the back of the net for a nice late goal contribution. Coman has rotated in and out of the starting XI, but like any other piece of the attack, he's a top option if starting. Off the bench there's always the chance for him to pile on a late goal contribution like he did Sunday.