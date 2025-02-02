Kingsley Coman News: Goal Wednesday, assist Saturday

Coman assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel.

Coman made it two straight games with a goal contribution Saturday, earning an assist in extra time of the first half after scoring a goal in Wednesday's UCL match. This would mark his sixth goal contribution in 18 league appearances (nine starts), with three goals and three assists. This was his first start in two appearances, continuing in a rotational role.