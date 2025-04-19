Kingsley Coman News: Starts and scores

Coman scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win against FC Heidenheim.

For the first time since Feb. 15, Coman logged a Bundesliga start. With the opportunity, he recorded his fifth goal of the 2024-25 Bundesliga. Even though it had been a while since Coman had scored, it is worth noting that the attacking midfielder was required to sit out some time, and he still has two goals and one assist across his last four appearances.