Kingsley Ehizibue Injury: Available against Napoli

Ehizibue (thigh) "resumed training with the rest of the squad and will be with us against Napoli on Sunday," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.

Ehizibue is good to go after missing three matches due to a thigh strain and has a shot of reclaiming his starting job right away since Rui Modesto has been unconvincing, but it'll depend on his fitness and the scheme chosen by the coach. He has totaled four crosses (three accurate), three shots (one on target), 11 tackles (six won) and 10 clearances in his last five appearances.