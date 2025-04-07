Kingsley Ehizibue News: Active display in loss

Ehizibue created two chances, sent in three crosses (two accurate), made four tackles (three won) and drew two fouls during Friday's 1-0 loss against Genoa.

Ehizibue was one of his team's most productive players, being active on both ends, but this was far from enough to help his team escaping with at least one point as most of his teammates had disappointing games, especially on the attacking side of the ball. With four chances created and 11 crosses over the past two matches, the full-back can be a very intriguing fantasy pick when playing at his best.