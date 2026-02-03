Ehizibue made his first start on the right flank since late November due to the absences of Hassane Kamara (foot) and Alessandro Zanoli (knee), providing Udinese with reliable width without overextending once they took the lead. He remained locked in defensively and played a key role in seeing out the match, holding his own behind the ball with one interception, four clearances, and a season-high five tackles (four won). Ehizibue is likely in line for another start in Sunday's clash against Lecce if Kamara remains sidelined.