Kingsley Ehizibue News: Opens scoring on Saturday
Ehizibue scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Torino.
Ehizibue capitalized on Rafael Obrador's poor control to score the opener in first-half stoppage time from close range. Ehizibue also contributed defensively with three clearances and a tackle. He has now scored in consecutive matches for the first time in his career.
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