Kingsley Ehizibue headshot

Kingsley Ehizibue News: Opens scoring on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Ehizibue scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Torino.

Ehizibue capitalized on Rafael Obrador's poor control to score the opener in first-half stoppage time from close range. Ehizibue also contributed defensively with three clearances and a tackle. He has now scored in consecutive matches for the first time in his career.

Kingsley Ehizibue
Udinese
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