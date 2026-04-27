Kingsley Ehizibue headshot

Kingsley Ehizibue News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Ehizibue scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw against Lazio.

Ehizibue found the back of the net on his lone shot of the game and he was involved in several chances. The midfielder should continue having a shot at a goal or assist against Torino, a team which has allowed a whopping 56 goals in 34 Serie A games.

Kingsley Ehizibue
Udinese
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