Kingsley Ehizibue News: Scores in draw

Ehizibue scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw against Lazio.

Ehizibue found the back of the net on his lone shot of the game and he was involved in several chances. The midfielder should continue having a shot at a goal or assist against Torino, a team which has allowed a whopping 56 goals in 34 Serie A games.