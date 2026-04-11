Kingsley Ehizibue News: Serviceable against Milan

Ehizibue won two of two tackles and registered one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against AC Milan.

Ehizibue had a solid two-way outing, picking up a small amount of stats on both ends. He hadn't sent in this many crosses since September. He has notched one shot (zero on target) and two tackles (all won) in back-to-back fixtures. He has started in seven straight contests, tallying six deliveries (one accurate), five interceptions and 17 clearances.